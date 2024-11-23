Brilliant Acquisition Reports Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities; Nukleus Inc. Completes Transaction with Accredited Investor

Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission reporting an unregistered sale of equity securities. Nukleus Inc., a company directly involved in the transaction, conducted the sale in question.

On November 8, 2024, Nukleus Inc. finalized a securities purchase agreement with NUKK TRACKER NOTES – CH1108678926 / 23714, involving a series of notes (Series 24) issued by ProETP DAC. The agreement led to the sale of 138,556 shares of its common stock at a price of $1.7765 per share, generating total gross proceeds of $246,145.

The issuance of the securities referenced in the filing was specifically targeted at an accredited investor. The Company utilized exemptions outlined in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, along with Rule 506 of Regulation D, for these particular sales. Notably, there was no utilization of advertising or general solicitation in the offering process.

Furthermore, as per the filing, the Company restricted the transfer of the common stock issued in accordance with the stipulations of the Securities Act.

Alongside the details of the equity sale, the filing also included information indicating compliance with financial reporting requirements and the release of related exhibits, including a Securities Purchase Agreement dated November 19, 2024.

This filing reveals strategic financial moves by Brilliant Acquisition and underscores the completion of the unregistered sale of equity securities by Nukleus Inc. For interested investors and stakeholders, this transaction signifies a pivotal financial development within the company.

It is essential for parties considering investment in Brilliant Acquisition to review this recent filing for a comprehensive understanding of the Company’s recent financial activities and its strategic implications for both existing and prospective shareholders.

