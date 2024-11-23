Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 859.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

