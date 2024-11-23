Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price at $55.36

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 659,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,027,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

