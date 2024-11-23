Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $282,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $255,867,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 109.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,366,000 after buying an additional 473,238 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4,099.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after buying an additional 385,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $49,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

