Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Down 19.4% – Should You Sell?

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares fell 19.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13. 330,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 753% from the average session volume of 38,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Burcon NutraScience Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

