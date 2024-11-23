Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 67.25 and last traded at 67.78. 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 36,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at 67.85.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of 58.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported 1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.71 by 0.27. The business had revenue of 83.80 million during the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

