BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 48,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 20,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

BV Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

