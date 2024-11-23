Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 4,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

About Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

