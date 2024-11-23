Camden National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $11,089,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

