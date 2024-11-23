Camden National Bank Has $16.33 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.96 and a 1-year high of $242.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.