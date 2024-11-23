Camden National Bank Purchases 90 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $249.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

