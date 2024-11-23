Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,412.32 ($55.31) and traded as low as GBX 4,350 ($54.53). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,350 ($54.53), with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Camellia Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The company has a market cap of £119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -513.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,389.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,409.92.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture and engineering business in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, North America, and South America. The company produces and manufactures instant tea, branded tea, and tea lounges; macadamia nuts, avocado, and other fruits, such as apples, pears, stone fruit, blueberries, plums, cherries, and grapes; and forestry, arable, rubber, and livestock products.

