Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $104.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. This represents a 32.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $16,086,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

