Canopy Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,235 Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,235 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $931,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:WF opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $38.05.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

