Canopy Partners LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Canopy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Canopy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $94.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $94.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

