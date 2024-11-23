Canopy Partners LLC Invests $358,000 in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $46.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

