Canopy Partners LLC Purchases 25 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $672.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $874.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

