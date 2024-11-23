Capri’s (CPRI) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,869,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Capri by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
