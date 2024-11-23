Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 790,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after acquiring an additional 460,227 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,024,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 193,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

