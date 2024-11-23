Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 41,178 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,178 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $169,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $152.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.