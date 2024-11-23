Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,745,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,146 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $131,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.