Cerity Partners LLC Has $93.96 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $93,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

Shares of SPGI opened at $514.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.76. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

