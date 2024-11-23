Cerity Partners LLC Sells 41,677 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,677 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $190,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

