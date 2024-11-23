Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 290 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $215.22 and a 52 week high of $282.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

