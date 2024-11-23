Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 5,522 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,818,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,392,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

