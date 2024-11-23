Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $621.58 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $454.77 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

