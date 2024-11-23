Certified Advisory Corp Buys 2,595 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average is $124.12.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

