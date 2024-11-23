Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,310,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $331.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

