Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 140,989 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 631.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,989 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

