Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 334 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $404.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $294.34 and a one year high of $410.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.56.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

