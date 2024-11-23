CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $6,611,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $542.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $573.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.