CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,209 Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $32.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

