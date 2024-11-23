CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

IWX stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

