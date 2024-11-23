CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $268,000 in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.