Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 205,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 680,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

