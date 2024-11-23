Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 134,875 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $200,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 72.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COO. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.