Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $70.83 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,643 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $70,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,685,000 after buying an additional 471,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 37.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 196,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,539,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Tenable Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $89,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,745.60. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,307 shares of company stock valued at $920,880 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

