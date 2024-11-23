Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $99.35 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 230,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $452.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.24 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.94.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

