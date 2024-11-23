Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,075,459 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,049,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,459 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $85,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 1.8 %

EPAC stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

