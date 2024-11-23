Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $254,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $93,713,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

GEHC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

