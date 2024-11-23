Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $355,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $849.03 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $819.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $731.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.67.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

