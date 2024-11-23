Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,858 shares of company stock valued at $19,661,157 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

