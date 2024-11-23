Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,136,219 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,136,219 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $148,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

