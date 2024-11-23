Citigroup Inc. Has $85.07 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 274,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $85,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,085,000 after purchasing an additional 467,407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 659.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 531,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,309,000 after purchasing an additional 461,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,103,000 after purchasing an additional 413,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

Shares of WSM opened at $171.88 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $181.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $12,525,126. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

