Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 67 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $265.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.58 and a 200-day moving average of $273.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $235.39 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

