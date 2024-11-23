Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $174.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.98 and a 1 year high of $174.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

