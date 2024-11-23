Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $950,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 843.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.