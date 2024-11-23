Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

