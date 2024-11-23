Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,000 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

