Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $112,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 360.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $34.64 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.